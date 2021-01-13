Jangaon: Probe ordered into lathi-charge on BJP leaders

Speaking to the media, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the CI and SI had also thrashed the BJP activists at the police station and hurled abuses at them

Warangal: Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar on Wednesday directed West Zone DCP K Srinivas Reddy to conduct a probe into the incident that led to the so called ‘lathi-charge’ on BJP leaders in Janagaon town on Tuesday. Departmental action would be initiated against policemen if they were found guilty in the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government initiate immediate action against Jangaon Inspector D Mallesh and SI K Srinivas for allegedly beating up BJP Town president Varanasi Pavan Sharma and four other BJP activists on Tuesday. Sanjay along with BJP leaders from Warangal and Jangaon visited the district headquarters hospital in Jangaon where Pavan Sharma is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay alleged that the CI and SI had also thrashed the BJP activists at the police station and hurled abuses at them. “The Municipal commissioner, who ordered the removal of the BJP flexis put up on the occasion of ‘Vivekanda Jayanthi’, should also apologize to the BJP. The municipal staff did not touch the TRS flags and flexis, but they removed the BJP flexis. This is not right,” he said, and alleged that the police were targeting the BJP workers at the behest of ruling party leaders. Party leaders Arutla Dashamantha Reddy and others accompanied Sanjay during his visit.

