JEE Main- 2024 registration application process begins, here’s how to apply

For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024).
Hyderabad: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link https://jeemain.nta.ac.in
Last date for online application form is 30th November 2023.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.
It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.
For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024).
Important Dates: