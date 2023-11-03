JEE Main- 2024 registration application process begins, here’s how to apply

Friday, Nov 3, 2023
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:35 AM, Fri - 3 November 23
Hyderabad: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link https://jeemain.nta.ac.in

Last date for online application form is 30th November 2023.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024).

Important Dates: 

  • Online Submission of Application Form : 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.).
  • Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI : 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.).
  • Announcement of the City of Examination : By the Second week of January 2024.
  • Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the Examination.
  • Date(s) of Examination Between 24 January and 01 February 2024.
  • Declaration of Result on the NTA website 12 February 2024.

