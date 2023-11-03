JEE Main- 2024 registration application process begins, here’s how to apply

For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2024 will be conducted in two Sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2024) and Session 2 (April 2024).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:35 AM, Fri - 3 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link https://jeemain.nta.ac.in

Last date for online application form is 30th November 2023.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

Important Dates:

Online Submission of Application Form : 01 November 2023 to 30 November 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.).

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI : 30 November 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.).

Announcement of the City of Examination : By the Second week of January 2024.

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website 03 days before the actual date of the Examination.

Date(s) of Examination Between 24 January and 01 February 2024.

Declaration of Result on the NTA website 12 February 2024.

