JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand wins trust vote

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.

By PTI Updated On - 5 February 2024, 02:45 PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

Ranchi: The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand on Monday won a vote of confidence in the assembly, While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly.

Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn’t participate in the voting process.

