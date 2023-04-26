Osmania University to host three-day educational film festival from April 27

Renowned Telugu Film Director Shekhar Kammula, an alumnus of Osmania University, will be taking part in the inaugural event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) will be hosting a three-day CEC UGC Educational Film Festival 2023 from April 27 to 29. The inaugural event will be held at Tagore Auditorium, while film screening will be done at Centre for Distance Education.

Renowned Telugu Film Director Shekhar Kammula, an alumnus of OU, will be taking part in the inaugural event.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, CEC Director Prof. JB Nadda said that digital education was the only way to achieve new educational goals in the country.

The union government has a set goal to increase the national Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education from 27 percent to 50 percent by 2035, he said, adding that this goal cannot be achieved only through the traditional education system.

OU Prof. D Ravinder thanked Prof. Nadda for giving the University an opportunity to host the CEC – UGC Film Festival. The award-winning education films selected for citation will be screened for three days to increase awareness among students and other stakeholders. Best films in 12 categories will receive a cash prize of Rs.25,000 to Rs.1 lakh, certificate and trophy, officials said.

CEC Joint Director Dr. Sunil Mehru, Dean Development & UGC Affairs Prof. G Mallesham, EMRC Director Prof. T. Mrinalini, PRO Prof. A Patrick, APRO P Raghupati and among others participated in the press meet.

