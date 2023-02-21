JNTU launches RSIS application for research scholars

The Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy launched the Research Scholars Information System (RSIS) application today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

JNTU-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy launched the Research Scholars Information System (RSIS) application today.

Developed under the supervision of the JNTUH R&D Cell, the new application was initiated after continuous requests from the research scholars at JNTU, Hyderabad, to come up with the RSIS application.

This application will help PhD students in communicating with the R&D Cell Office for any services-related queries. Only R&D Cell enrolled research scholars will be given login credentials to access the application. Also, the designated staff will have full access to the processing of the documentation.

The research scholars can upload their publications and progress of work from time to time. They can also register for Research Methodology (RM), Course Work, Research Review Meetings (RRM), change of Topic/Title, Colloquium, Plagiarism, No Dues Certificate (NDC), and even pay tuition fees using the RSIS application.

The RSIS application can be accessed through the link: https://drnd.jntuh.ac.in/scholar/