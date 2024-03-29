Journalist Sutanu Guru explores India’s shift to Bharat in NSH Media House dialogue

Published Date - 29 March 2024

Hyderabad: A dialogue featuring journalist Sutanu Guru on his ‘India to Bharat’ journey, alongside Raka Sudhakar Rao Kasturi and Venkata Satyaprasad Potharaju, was facilitated by NSH Media House here on Friday.

Commencing his journey on February 1, Guru embarked on a mission not just to traverse the geographical expanse of India but to delve into the evolving identity of its people. His journey, aimed at exploring the dynamics of India’s transformation into Bharat, sought to understand the changing psyche of the Indian populace, especially the youth, in their relationship with local languages, traditions, and customs.

Guru said, “The term ‘India to Bharat’ signifies the remarkable shift in cultural confidence among the younger generation. Across states, from Tamil Nadu to Assam, the youth exhibit a profound pride in their local identity, undeterred by the erstwhile aspirations to conform to the Anglicized elite.”

The session also saw active participation from senior journalists who engaged with Guru, reflecting on his journey and the broader implications of his findings.

Satyaprasad explained the founding ideals behind Neo Science Hub and its affiliated magazine and advocated making science accessible to all.