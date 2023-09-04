| Jubilee Hills Police Nab Two With 215g Mdma Cash And Phones

Jubilee Hills police nab two with 215g MDMA, cash, and phones

The arrested persons are Pradeep Sharma (37), a home guard working with Rajasthan police and Matanwar Veerendar (43), of Kamareddy district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested two persons who were allegedly possessing MDMA drug on Monday. The police seized 215 grams of the drug, Rs. 8,500 in cash and two smart phones from them.

“Veerendar came in contact with Sharma and asked him to bring MDMA drug to it to his customers at higher price and earn money.

On Monday, when he brought the contraband the police caught them at Jubilee Hills,” said DCP (west), Joel Davis.

A case under NDPS Act is registered against the two persons and they are arrested.