Junior Civil Judge Court inaugurated at Jagitial

High Court Judge Justice Challa Kodandaram inaugurated the Court in Dharmapuri

Jagitial: High Court Judge Justice Challa Kodandaram said on Sunday that recruitment of 67 judges’ posts that are vacant in different courts across the State would be taken up.

“Recruitment of judges for the vacant posts would be taken up every year. The Supreme Court has also instructed to take up recruitment as a continuing process as and when the posts fall vacant,” he said.

Justice Kondandaram was speaking after inaugurating Junior Civil Judge Court in Dharmapuri. The old R&B guest house was developed into the court.

The Judge advised petitioners to settle disputes with compromise instead of thinking selfishly. He also advised the people, petitioners and advocates to utilize the facility of the court.

Erstwhile Karimnagar district Sessions Judge Priyadarshini, Second Additional District Sessions Judge G Sudarshan, District Collector G Ravi, Superintendent of Police, Sindhu Sharma, Municipal Chairperson Sangi Sathemma, Bar Association president Tandra Surender, senior advocate Banda Bhaskar Reddy and and others participated in the programme.

