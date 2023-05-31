Junior colleges in Telangana to reopen on June 1

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

A new building of Indira Priyadarshini Junior College coming up in Nampally. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With the summer vacation concluding on May 31, the junior colleges are all set to go abuzz with activity reopening for the fresh academic year i.e., 2023-24 on June 1. The classwork for both the first and second-year students commence on Thursday.

As per the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) admission schedule, June 30 is the last date for completion of the first phase of admissions and a schedule for the second phase will be announced in the due course. As per the new academic calendar, there will be 227 probable working days for all junior colleges out of 304 days since the commencement of the academic year.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education has initiated works to develop infrastructure in 407 Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) and sent a proposal for Rs 301.24 crore to the State government. This is for the construction of eight new buildings for the GJCs besides additional classrooms and toilets in 212 GJCs.

Plans have also been drawn to construct compound walls in 122 GJCs and construction of 331 toilets each for boys and girls at an estimated cost of Rs.29.99 crore in the GJCs besides extending furniture in 48 GJCs. It is also proposed to provide computer systems in all GJCs and the needy colleges will get lab equipment and material.

City College launches three new UG programmes

The Government City College (Autonomous) has announced the introduction of three new undergraduate courses, a four-year BSc (Hons) in Computer Science, a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology and a three-year BBA in Tourism and Travel Management, from the academic year 2023-24.

According to the college principal, Prof P Bala Bhaksar, the BSc (Hons) in Computer Science will be on par with the BTech Computer Science and Engineering programme while BSc (Hons) Biotechnology course is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, energy and environment. The BBA in Tourism & Travel Management offers sector skill programme with focus on preparing students for careers in the tourism and travel industry.

The admissions to the college will be through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST). For more details, visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/.