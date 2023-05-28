Telangana: More UG, PG seats likely for local students from next year

With the 15 per cent reservation prescribed under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 for AP locals, ceases to be operational from next year, more the Telangana students to get an opportunity to pursue UG and PG courses

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: More local students in Telangana will get an opportunity to pursue UG and PG courses, including engineering, medicine and pharmacy in the State with the 15 per cent reservation prescribed under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 for AP locals, ceases to be operational from next year.

The AP Reorganisation Act 2014, during the bifurcation, had mandated the continuation of the common admission process provided under Article 371 D of the Constitution for both successor States — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years that commenced in 2014. As per this provision, 85 per cent of the reservation in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) is for the respective local candidates and the remaining 15 per cent is open for all.

This meant, in Telangana while 85 per cent reservation in admissions is reserved for local students, the remaining 15 per cent was open for Telangana, AP and non-locals (other States and Central government employees). The same reservation policy is applicable in Andhra Pradesh with 85 per cent of the seats reserved for local students and 15 per cent being open.

Given the rapid development of IT, Pharmacy, Life Sciences and other sectors besides attractive combination of educational prospects, campus placement and job opportunities in Telangana, a large number of AP students join various professional courses in the State under common admission process every year.

This was more evident in the recently announced results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2023 results in which top ranks were bagged by the AP students. The common admission process concludes in 2024 leaving more opportunities for the locals.

However, the State government will have to take a call on the reservation quota. “There are two options before the government one being enhancing the reservation quota from 85 per cent to 95 per cent to local students, or maintaining the status quo,” said an official connected with admissions in HEIs.