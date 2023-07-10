Kakatiya varsity’s K-Hub to collaborate with T-Hub to enhance student opportunities

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University, Warangal, is all set to collaborate with T-Hub via the varsity’s Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Career Hubs, collectively known as K-Hub, to provide students with opportunities for placements and lucrative career prospects.

According to KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, the construction of the K-Hub building was already completed, and state-of-the-art equipment was installed to facilitate various research projects. With an investment of Rs.15 crore from the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), K-Hub is ready to begin operations. The collaboration with T-Hub is expected to further enhance the experience for researchers and innovators at K-Hub.

The primary objective of K-Hub is to foster research, innovation and quality improvement. The centre will provide skill development programmes to students, enabling them to secure employment opportunities in various industries. Additionally, K-Hub will promote entrepreneurship among students, empowering them to become successful entrepreneurs. Students will have the freedom to conduct research and engage in quality improvement programmes within the hub’s premises.

The establishment of K-Hub involved the construction of a state-of-the-art building, costing Rs.6 crore under Phase-1. Spanning an impressive plinth area of 19,733 sq ft, the building will accommodate research activities and serve as a hub for scientific and historical exhibitions. Notably, a science museum featuring specimens, slides, and models, and a history museum showcasing manuscripts, artefacts, and granite carvings will be integral parts of K-Hub.

Research activities at K-Hub will encompass diverse fields such as pharmaceutical science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), biodiversity conservation, cybersecurity, robotics, geological science, mining, and more. Committees will be dedicated to securing patents for outstanding research outputs and securing funding from various agencies to support the centre’s endeavours.

Kakatiya University, the second-largest State university in Telangana, attracts students from across the country, with a total enrollment of approximately 2.23 lakh students. Under the university’s umbrella, there are five engineering colleges and 24 pharmacy colleges, further enriching the educational landscape. The collaboration between K-Hub and T-Hub signifies a significant step towards equipping students with practical skills and valuable industry exposure. By linking academic pursuits with entrepreneurial opportunities, KU aims to empower students and contribute to the growth of the region’s innovation ecosystem.