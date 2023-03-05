Kamareddy: Elderly woman dies after monkey attack

A troop of over two dozen monkeys had attacked the elderly woman while she was washing utensils outside her residence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Kamareddy: A woman, C Narsavva, 70, died after being attacked by a troop of monkeys outside her house in Ramareddy village of Kamareddy district.

According to reports, a troop of over two dozen monkeys attacked her while she was washing utensils outside her residence in the morning hours.

Panicking over the sudden attack, Narsavva slipped and fell suffering serious head injuries. She was rushed to the government hospital, where she succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

According to villagers, the old woman suffered serious injuries on her chest, back and limbs in the attack. The simians were so aggressive that no one dared to come to the rescue of the woman, they said.