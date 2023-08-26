Kamareddy villages pledge to vote en bloc for KCR

As many as 10 grama panchayats have passed resolutions unanimously to vote for Chandrashekhar Rao en bloc in the forthcoming polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Welcoming BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest this time from Kamareddy as well, people in several villages of the constituency have been coming forward pledging their support to him.

As many as 10 grama panchayats have passed resolutions unanimously to vote for Chandrashekhar Rao en bloc in the forthcoming polls.

More gram panchayats, that are firm on pronouncing their support to him ahead of the polls, are likely to adopt resolutions to this effect and hand them over to the party leadership at a mammoth public meeting to be held at Kamareddy on August 28.

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha will be addressing the rally.

Villages that adopted resolutions so far in support of Chandrashekhar Rao’s candidature include Ellampeta, Ankireddypally, Nadimi Thanda, Vyta Thanda, Bodagutta Thanda, Maisamma Churu, Rajakan Pet, Vaddera Gudem, Gunti Thanda and Godupally village panchayats in Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy constituency.

BRS functionaries and leaders from Machareddy mandal presented copies of resolutions to Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Chief Minister had considered the request of Gampa Govardhan, the sitting MLA to contest from Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel constituency.

The Chief Minister’s decision could bring new enthusiasm not only to Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies but the rest of the State as well, she said, adding that the decision to contest from Kamareddy would benefit not only the erstwhile Nizamabad district, but neighboring districts also in terms of development.

She thanked the people of the 10 villages and asked party workers and functionaries to go door to door and explain to voters as to why they should vote for the BRS.