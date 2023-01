Kamlesh Patel calls on CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan

22 January 23

Hyderabad: Shri Ram Chandra Mission representatives led by Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji, called upon Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday and invited him to participate in the Mission’s spiritual programme to be held in Hyderabad shortly.

Daaji briefed the Chief Minister about the social service activities being taken up by the organization.

