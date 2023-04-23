Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram dies by suicide

03:59 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In what came as a shocking news to the Kannada television industry, actor Sampath J Ram died by suicide at the age of 35. Sources reported that the popular actor took the extreme step at his home in Nelamangala near Bengaluru on Saturday.

Although there is no confirmation on the reason behind Sampath’s suicide, sources stated that he could have been depressed over the lack of quality roles. Sampath is known for his role in ‘Agnisakshi’, apart from other serials and film projects.

Several celebrities from the industry and fans of the actor expressed their condolences on social media on Sunday.

On the personal front, Sampath reportedly got married just a year ago.