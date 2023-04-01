‘Kanti Velugu’ completes screening of more than 96 lakh people

Telangana government’s initiative 'Kanti Velugu' has completed screening of more than 96 lakh people and is heading towards the 1 crore mark.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: In just 47 working days, Telangana government’s free mass eye screening initiative ‘Kanti Velugu’ has completed screening of more than 96 lakh people and is heading towards the 1 crore mark.

Started by the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao on January 18, the initiative is being conducted successfully across the State. In the second phase, a total of 96,07,764 people have been examined in 47 working days and 60.55 per cent of the target has been reached. This include 45 lakh males, 50 lakh females and 3,112 transgender.

During the camps, reading glasses were distributed to 15.65 lakh people and prescription glasses were identified for 11.68 lakh individuals while 68.73 lakh were diagnosed without any eye problems.

On August 15, 2018, the first free eye test (‘Kanti Velugu’) was launched to correct vision defects. This continued for eight months and free eye test were conducted to 1.50 crore individuals and 50 lakh spectacles were distributed. In the same spirit, the Telangana government has started and is continuing the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’.

According to the officials, the programme was continuing successfully as per targets in all districts. In 47 working days, more than 60 per cent of the people were examined and the government has decided to complete the examinations for all in the State within the target of 100 working days.

For monitoring the programme which will continue till June 15, the government has formed quality control teams at the state level and district level. Except on holidays, the staff is available locally and takes initiative to complete the tests quickly.

Out of 12,789 gram panchayats in the State, 52 per cent of the target of ‘Kanti Velugu’ has been achieved so far. As part of the second phase in all the wards under the municipal corporations, 64.03 per cent of the 2,209 wards have been covered and eye tests were being conducted in another 488 wards.