Karimnagar: 31-year-old man killed over extramarital affair in Saidapur

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:39 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Karimnagar: A 31 year-old youth, Myadari Srinivas was murdered by three persons in Akunur of Saidapur mandal. Though the exact reason is not yet known, extramarital affair is said to be the reason for the murder.

According to police, a native of Akunur, Srinivas went missing from home from November 5. Family members of the deceased suspected the role of Jayanth behind the disappearance of Srinivas.

Based on family members’ information, police took Jayanth into custody as part of the investigation. On questioning, Jayanth confessed that he along with two others killed Srinivas.

Based on the information given by Jayanth, police recovered the dead body in the outskirts of Akunur on Tuesday.