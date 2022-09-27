Karimnagar Astrologer’s murder: Two suspects held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Two chain snatchers, who allegedly were involved in the murder of an elderly astrologer in Karimnagar in May this year, were arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force on Monday night. The suspects were also involved in automobile theft and burglaries and the police seized gold ornaments, a bike and mobile phone from them.

The arrested persons were identified as K Gyaneshware alias Gnaneshwar (26), a car driver from Warangal and Neelam Srinivas (33), daily wage worker from Mulugu district. The absconding receiver is G Nagababu (18) from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Gnaneshwar, while staying as an under trial prisoner in Khammam Jail in a drug case became friends with Srinivas. After being released from the prison, the duo decided to commit offences to meet their financial expenses.

“They planned to commit chain snatchings, burglaries and automobile thefts and decided to invest the money from the stolen booty in the share market for easy and quick profits,” said AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner, Crime and SIT.

During their discussions, Srinivas claimed of knowing Ch Pedda Swamy, an astrologer and temple priest in Thimmapur of Karimnagar district who amassed huge money and gold. The duo went to the victim’s ashram and convinced Pedda Swamy to allow them to stay as his followers.

“They spent three days in the Ashram and observed the premises and daily routine of the priest and planned their moves accordingly,” the Additional Commissioner said. On May 3, they strangulated the astrologer in his room and fled with cash of Rs 32,000 and gold earring. From there, the two went onto stole a bike from Suryapet district and committed chain snatchings in Vijayawada and other places in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, they were also involved in a chain snatching in SR Nagar with the same stolen bike.

Following a complaint, the police booked a case and with the help of the surveillance cameras from the crime spot, identified and nabbed them at Ameerpet.