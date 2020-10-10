Karimnagar Collector asks Dharani survey teams to meet target

The Collector along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi examined Dharani survey process by touring 4th, 51st and 54th divisions in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka instructed members of Dharani survey teams to upload the details of about 100 houses in Dharani app in a day and complete targets assigned to them.

The Collector along with Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi examined Dharani survey process by touring 4th, 51st and 54th divisions in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Interacting with members of the survey teams, he enquired about technical and survey-related problems. He uploaded the details of a few houses in Dharani app.

Speaking on the occasion, he advised people to keep Aadhaar cards, phone numbers and other documents of their family members ready one day before the survey.

Informing that the survey has been done in a peaceful manner in the district, the Collector appealed to the people and public representatives to cooperate with the Dharani survey teams..

In order to provide ownership rights to the people on their properties, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken up Dharani survey. To examine the ongoing survey processes, he toured some divisions.

