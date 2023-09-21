Karimnagar cops bust mobile phone theft gang

As many as 89 mobile phones, 1.5 kilogram of ganja, Rs 45,000, a car and an axe were recovered from the mobile phone theft gang

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Karimnagar town ACP G Narender producing mobile phones robbery gang members before media in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police busted a mobile phone theft gang and arrested four persons in Karimnagar town on Thursday. As many as 89 mobile phones, 1.5 kilogram of ganja, Rs 45,000, a car and an axe were recovered from them.

The CCS and Karimnagar town-I police jointly conducted vehicle checking near the bus-stand in the morning and found a car moving around suspiciously. On checking the vehicle, cops found 89 mobile phones as well as 1.5 kg ganja. Four persons Yellappa, Srinu, Shiva and Murali, who were traveling in the vehicle, were arrested.

On questioning, they revealed that they along with two others, Chinna and Laxmi, stole mobile phones from the public at crowded areas and sold them in other States. They were moving towards Maharashtra to sell the phones stolen from Karimnagar, Dubbaka, Kamareddy and Vemulawada temple town recently.

They were also peddling ganja.

