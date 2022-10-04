Karimnagar corporation to conduct cultural programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Karimnagar: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to organize cultural programmes to entertain the people on the occasion of Dasara at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

The cultural programmes, which will start around 5.30 pm, would continue for three and half hours.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar will be the chief guest for the event. Besides a fireworks show, various cultural programmes including singing, dancing, mimicry, comedy and other events will be performed by well-known artistes.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for cultural programmes at Ambedkar stadium. Speaking on the occasion, he said that in order to entertain the people on the occasion of Dasara festival, MCK started cultural programmes two years ago and was organizing the event for the third consecutive year.

Singer Sravana Bhargavi, classical dancer Vaishnavi Sainath from Chennai, folk dancer Jahnavi Lyri, and classical dancer Sangem Radhakrishna will be performing this year, while Telugu actor Sampurnesh Babu, All Rounder Kiran and comedian from Jabardasth team would also entertain the audience.

Telangana’s famous art form, Perini Shivathandavam, would also be performed in the cultural programmes. Ravana Dahanam would be performed at the end of the programme.