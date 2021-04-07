Karimnagar: Fisheries Deputy Director in ACB trap

Unable to pay the bribe, beneficiaries approached ACB who hatched a plan and trapped DD and Senior Assistant while accepting the bribe.

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Karimnagar: Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths trapped fisheries Deputy Director Mohammed Khadeer Ahmed while accepting Rs 40,000 bribe from a fisherman on Wednesday.

According to ACB police, fishermen from Chandurthi of Rajanna-Sircilla district approached local officials to get permission for a new fisheries society.

Khadir Ahmed, who is also in-charge for Rajanna-Sircilla district, demanded Rs 50,000 to give permission. Unable to pay the bribe, beneficiaries approached ACB who hatched a plan and trapped DD and Senior Assistant while accepting the bribe.

ACB police conducted simultaneous raids in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla district. Khadeer Ahmed was trapped at his office in Karimnagar while accepting Rs 40,000 from a beneficiary Narsaiah. Senior Assistant Anjaiah was detained while taking Rs 10,000 in Sircilla from a beneficiary Gaddam Janardhan.

