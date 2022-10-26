Karimnagar library to get facelift: Vinod Kumar

Published Date - 09:04 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing press conference at district library in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Vinod Kumar has promised to develop the district library on the lines of libraries in the United States of America.

Karimnagar: TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar has promised to develop the district library on the lines of libraries in the United States of America. Besides maintaining the library, all types of books available across the world would be made available to students and readers.

As part of it, they were contemplating to interlink the district library with Delhi National Library as well as Raja Ramohun Roy Library foundation to provide more facilities to students and unemployed youth preparing for various competitive examinations.

Speaking to reporters at the district library here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar informed that Rs 9 crore was allocated from smart city funds for the development of the district library. Besides Rs 7 crore for the construction of new library building, Rs 2 crore was allocated for digitalisation of the library, he also informed.

Tendering process for the construction of new building was completed, he asked Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao to start construction works. He congratulated the newly appointed district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud.