Rich tributes paid to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:17 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: The entire State Legislature on Sunday paid rich tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar on the Assembly premises marking his birth anniversary.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs paid floral tributes to the portrait of Prof Jayashankar in the Assembly Hall and recalled his services to Telangana.

On the occasion, the BRS organised grand celebrations at the party office in Telangana Bhavan here. BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao along with party leaders garlanded the statue of Prof Jayashankar on the premises.



Rama Rao said Prof Jayashankar was a role model for BRS members and scores of others in Telangana. Apart from striving to realise the aspirations of Prof Jayashankar, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured that due respect is given to him by naming the Bhupalpally district and also the Agriculture University after him, he said.