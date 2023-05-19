Karimnagar police bust job racket, arrest two persons

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police arrested two persons including a home-guard on Friday for allegedly forging a job proceeding appointment letter and collecting money from a victim.

The accused have been identified as home-guard Manda Sathish Kumar and Myakala Sravan, both natives of Gattududdenapalli in Manakondur mandal. Satish Kumar is working as a home-guard in Jagtial district.

The duo came in contact with the victim, Md Saleem of Chakunta in Choppadandi mandal, who sought help in getting a job for his wife. The accused promised to get her a job as a junior assistant in the Panchayat Raj department and collected Rs 8 lakh from him.

The accused handed over a forged job proceeding appointment order copy to Saleem. As the order copy resembled a colour photocopy, Saleem cross-checked it in the Collectorate office and was shocked to know that it was a fake document.

When Saleem confronted the accused, they refused to return his money. He then lodged a complaint with the One Town police, who registered a case and arrested the accused on Friday.

