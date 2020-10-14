Karimnagar police crack tractor driver murder case

The murder came to light with the arrest of three persons by the police on Wednesday

Karimnagar: People usually take revenge against their enemies. However, in a shocking incident, an innocent person was killed by the enemy of his brother-in-law.

The murder came to light with the arrest of three persons by the police on Wednesday. Thitla Srinivas, a native of Addaguntapalli in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, was married to a woman from Kisannagar of Karimnagar. Due to family disputes, the couple migrated here and were staying in a rented house in Kisanagar.

The woman, who joined a coaching institute to prepare for employment, got into a friendship with a person. Srinivas suspected his wife since she was moving closely with another man.

He went into depression listening to his wife chatting with her friend over the phone. Srinivas decided to kill the man but in vain due to lack of evidence. However, he decided to eliminate one person from that family and chose Erukulla Narsaiah, brother-in-law of the man.

A tractor driver by profession, Narsaiah was hacked to death at a sand dump near Autonagar, Karimnagar on October 10. Srinivas, along with his relatives Karangula Shiva (27), Peddakalvala of Peddapalli and Samboji Sai Kiran (22) of Subashnagar in Karimnagar, hatched a plan to kill Narsaiah.

As usual, Narsaiah went to Autonagar sand dump to load sand in a tractor at around 4.15 am on October 10. As per their plan, Srinivas and two others followed Narsaiah from the latter’s residence in Hanumannagar and stabbed him to death.

Later, they went to Bhupalapalli and then to Hyderabad. As there was no facility to stay in Hyderabad, they came back to Karimnagar. Police, who were hunting for the accused, detained them.

Producing the accused before mediapersons here, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said police cracked the murder case with the help of CCTV footage. An axe, knife, chisel, two motorcycles and three mobile phones were seized from them.

