Karimnagar RTC begins to accept orders for Bhadrachalam ‘Thalambralu’

Devotees can book thalambralu for home delivery till April 18 by paying Rs 151 at all cargo services, bus stations and marketing agents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 07:01 PM

Karimnagar: The TSRTC Karimnagar region has begun to accept orders for kalyanam ‘Thalambralu’ of the celestial wedding of Sri Seetharamachara Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. The celestial wedding of the presiding deities will be held on Srirama navami on April 17. Devotees can book thalambralu for home delivery till April 18 by paying Rs 151 at all cargo services, bus stations and marketing agents. Pilgrims can also book through the website www.tsrtclogistics.in. The district collecdtor Pamela Satpathy inaugurated the booking by ordering talambralu on Friday.

