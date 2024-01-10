Karnan tells officials to ensure better medical services to tribals

Published Date - 10 January 2024

Telangana State Health and Medical department commissioner RV Karnan convenes a review meeting with officials concerned in Utnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: The Telangana State Health and Medical department commissioner RV Karnan told the officials concerned to ensure better medical services to tribals. He along with Collector Rahul Raj and ITDA-Utnoor project officer Chahat Bajpai convened a review meeting with the authorities of the department in Utnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Karnan instructed the officials to provide improved medical services to tribals dwelling in remote parts by being accessible round the clock. He asked them to increase institutional deliveries. He told them to recruit staffers and to install their hospitals with required equipment, besides effectively implementing schemes of the university.

The commissioner underlined the need to conduct medical camps and to carry out medical investigations for tribals. He earlier planted a sapling on the premises of the project officer’s the office. He then inspected digitalisation of applications received from public during the Praja Palana programme in the office of Mandal Parishad Development Officer in Utnoor.

Collector Rahul Raj said that they were rendering better quality medical services to the poor and tribals through primary health centres, community centres and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. He stated that steps were being taken to increase institutional deliveries and to provide relevant medical services to pregnant women from tribal areas.

Karnan conducted similar review meetings with Collectors and officials of Nirmal, Mancherial districts and stressed the need to provide better medical services to the poor. Collectors Ashish Sangwan, Badavath Santosh and District Medical Officers Dr Narender Rathod and others were present.