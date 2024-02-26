| Karnataka Three From Andhra Pradesh Killed In Road Accident

By IANS Updated On - 26 February 2024, 12:56 PM

Bengaluru: Three persons died and six people were injured after the tempo they were travelling in overturned when one of the tyres burst on the national highway in the outskirts of Davanagere city in Karnataka on Monday

The injured persons were being treated at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi city.

According to police, the condition of one of the injured persons was critical. Police said the injured hailed from Singarajanahalli in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

The incident took place on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway 48 near Punjabi Dhaba in the outskirts of Davanagere.

The victims were transporting Byadagi chillies from Karnataka’s Haveri district. The identity of the deceased and injured persons are yet to be ascertained.

The police have taken up further investigation.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.