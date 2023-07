Praveen emerges victorious in Under-15 Chess Tournament

Praveen Prasad emerged champion in the open category of the Telangana Chess Academy’s Open and Under-15 Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Winners of the Under-15 category of the Telangana Chess Academys chess tournament

Hyderabad: P Praveen Prasad emerged champion in the open category of the Telangana Chess Academy’s Open and Under-15 Chess Tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rithwik Janugam secured top spot in the Under-15 category ahead of Enja Esvarendra and Saivignesh Vemula who took second and third places respectively.

In other categories, Vittanala Shanmuk Saish bagged top spot in the Under-13 division. Ritesh Maddukuri, Sathvik Gulakaram and Kavya Nirvana Koppolu topped in the Under-11,9 and 7 categories respectively.

Results: U-15: 1.Rithwik Janugam, 2.Enja Esvarendra, 3.Saivignesh Vemula, 4.Shloka Dudam, 5.E Shayan Nasrullabhick; U-13: 1.Vittanala Shanmuk Saish, 2.Vidhun Chowdary Sunkara, 3.Gandikota Saii Srihann, 4.Arjun Bathini, 5.Payyavula Lahari; U-11: 1.Ritesh Maddukuri, 2.Sreesha Kandi, 3.Jaikeerth Maram, 4.Palutla Suhas, 5.Gagan Tellagorla; U-9: 1.Sathvik Gulakaram, 2.Ishaan Kandi, 3.Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya K, 4.Swara Deepak Phasge, 5.Kinshuk Vetcha; U-7: 1.Kavya Nirvana Koppolu, 2.Shreyan Thipparthi, 3.Sanikommu Harshith Reddy, 4.Saathvik Chakravarthy Ramayanam, 5.Challa Shaahanth;

Open Age Category: 1.Praveen Prasad P, 2.Bharat Kumar Reddy, 3.K Samarateja.