Karthik, Harsheen hog limelight at Solinco Junior Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Sreedhara Pranava Karthik and Harsheen Kaur emerged champions of the U-16 boys and girls categories respectively

Hyderabad: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik and Harsheen Kaur emerged champions of the U-16 boys and girls categories respectively at the DRC Sports Foundation’s Solinco Junior Tour 2022 Leg-5 For U-12, U-14, U-16 Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament held at the Advantage Tennis Academy, St Thomas High School, Neredmet, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Pranava Karthik thrashed B Shamuel 8-2 in the final to clinch the title. Harsheen Kaur defeated T Hamsika 8-6 in the summit clash to bag top honours. However in the girls U-14 category, T Hamsika downed Noorie Mattipati 8-3 to emerge champion.

Results (Finals): U-16: Boys: Sreedhara Pranava Karthik bt B Shamuel 8-2; Girls: Harsheen Kaur bt T Hamsika 8-6; U-14: Boys: Parjanya Adury bt Puppala Nikhilesh 8-6; Girls: T Hamsika bt Noorie Mattipati 8-3; U-12: Boys: Pratam Sai bt (2) Jaiveer Varun 8-4; Girls: Anshika Jha bt PM Saanvi Naidu 8-0.