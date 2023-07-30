Kavitha conveys condolences to Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Sangareddy: Several leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including MLC K Kavitha, visited the residence of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday to comfort his family members. Mahipal Reddy’s son Vikram Reddy had passed away last Thursday.

Kavitha comforted Mahipal Reddy and his wife Yadamma during her visit. The MLC said she was shocked after knowing about the demise of Vikram Reddy at a very young age. She shared her condolences with all the family members.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLAs Lakshma Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, former MLA Kunam Srisailam Goud and others visited the MLA’s home in Patancheru on Sunday.