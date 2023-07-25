MLC Kavitha spends hectic day on Nizamabad development issues

Kavitha spent a hectic day with party MLAs to discuss the progress of ongoing development works in erstwhile Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday spent a hectic day with party MLAs to discuss the progress of ongoing development works in erstwhile Nizamabad district and also issues to be taken up with the State government for resolving them. She also interacted with the party functionaries and representatives of several organisations.

Kavitha held a meeting with the party MLAs on issues pertaining to development works. She discussed about the proposals to be submitted to the State government, especially on the development of roads and irrigation canals in the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Later, she met Minister Koppula Eeshwar for grant of funds towards development works in Bodhan constituency. She also reviewed the arrangements being made for the visit of BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao to Nizamabad, with MLAs Ganesh Bigala and Shakeel Ahmed. She also had a meeting with the local MLAs of Singareni region on issues pertaining to the workers.

The MLC along with BRS senior leader and MLC S Madhusudhanachari had courtesy meetings with representatives of Viswa Brahmin community to discuss about their issues.

She also promised to solve the problems of Nizamabad auto drivers during a meeting with the representatives of Telangana Auto Drivers Trade union Nizamabad district committee.