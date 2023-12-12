Kavitha deplores atrocities against women in Karnataka

Taking an exception to the stripping of a woman in Belagavi district for no fault of hers after her son fled Hosa Vantamuri village along with a girl in her teens, Kavitha said she was deeply disturbed by the indignities the woman was subjected to.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday deplored the deteriorating situation of women safety and security in Karnataka. Taking an exception to the stripping of a woman in Belagavi district for no fault of hers after her son fled Hosa Vantamuri village along with a girl in her teens, she said she was deeply disturbed by the indignities the woman was subjected to.

“It’s disheartening to see such atrocities persist. Our focus must be on ensuring the safety of women and questioning the State of law and order in Karnataka. The condition of women security is absolutely alarming there, with shockingly Bengaluru topping the charts for having the most acid attacks as well,” she posted on X, saying it was time the Government ensure real guarantee for women’s safety, security, and accountability.