Kavitha directs officials to complete developmental works in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday directed the administration officials to complete the works of mini tank bund, IT hub, integrated collectorate complex, sewerage plants and beautification works in the Nizamabad town to improve the living standards of the people.

Kavitha inspected the various development works in the town accompanied by Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Neethu Kiran and ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Telangana government had taken up various development and beautification works in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. She said that the Raghunatha mini tank bund, IT hub, newly constructed integrated collectorate complex and sewerage treatment plants works will be complete in two months.

She said that Nizamabad city was developing rapidly in various sectors due to the efforts of Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta.

Later, MLC Kavitha inaugurated an infant feeding room for women at Nizamabad railway station set up by Rotary club.

