Kavitha permitted to meet mother and children

The Enforcement Directorate produced her before the court on Saturday after her arrest in connection with the excise case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 06:53 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday permitted K Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, to meet her mother and children. Considering a petition filed by her advocate to this effect, the court allowed Kavitha’s mother Sobha, sons Aditya and Arya and close relatives to visit her from 6 pm to 7 pm in the day.

The court granted the probe agency’s request to keep Kavitha in custody till March 23.