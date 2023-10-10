Kavitha finds fault with Congress, BJP over failure to establish BC Ministry

MLC K Kavitha found fault with both the parties for their failure to establish a separate Ministry in the Central government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned the Congress and the BJP on their commitment towards development of backward castes in the country. She found fault with both the parties for their failure to establish a separate Ministry in the Central government, despite repeated requests from BRS and other political parties.

Participating in separate gatherings of BC communities at Nizamabad on Tuesday, Kavitha questioned the Congress party’s history of six decades in power and its failure to initiate a BC caste census, calling it ironic that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was now advocating for BC rights. She asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao got a resolution passed in the State Assembly to provide 33 percent reservation for BCs soon after Telangana’s formation.

The BRS MLC criticised both the BJP and Congress for not addressing the establishment of a separate BC ministry at the national level, despite BCs being the largest population in the country. She called for a BC caste census, emphasising the need for justice and representation for all BCs in the country, including a quota for BC women as per the Women’s Reservation Act.

She reminded that the Chandrashekhar Rao government recognised the contribution of different BC communities to the society through their traditional occupations and created a supportive eco-system that boosted the rural economy. She explained about various schemes launched for benefit for each of the BC communities.

Kavitha assured that the BRS government represented the weaker sections and expressed confidence that the party would return to power for third term.