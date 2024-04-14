KCR assigns key responsibilities to former MLA T Rajaiah ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Rajaiah, along with other BRS leaders from erstwhile Warangal district, paid a courtesy visit to the former Chief Minister at the latter's residence in Erravelli near Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculations over fate of former MLA T Rajaiah, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday assigned key responsibilities to the senior leader during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, asking him to take over the responsibilities of Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency and ensure victory of party candidate M Sudheer Kumar from Warangal parliamentary constituency.

Rajaiah, along with other BRS leaders from erstwhile Warangal district, paid a courtesy visit to the former Chief Minister at the latter’s residence in Erravelli near Hyderabad on Sunday.

Also Read Harish Rao inspects arrangements for KCR’s meeting

Following the meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao asked Rajaiah to take charge of the Station Ghanpur segment and render his services to the party.

The former MLA agreed to the party chief’s directions and vowed to strive for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Rajaiah who served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Chandrashekhar Rao government, got elected twice from Station Ghanpur constituency.

However, he was replaced by another senior leader Kadiyam Srihari who has now defected to the ruling Congress along with his daughter Kavya, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.