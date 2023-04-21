| Kcr Does In Six Years What Others Could Not In 60 Years

Finance Minister T Harish Rao was speaking at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Atmeeya Sammelanam in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addresing BRS Athmiya Sammelanam in Gajwel on Friday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the kind of development that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brought about in just six years was not done by previous governments even in 60 years.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Atmeeya Sammelanam in Gajwel on Friday, the Minister said the Gajwel Constituency, which was completely ignored for 60 years, was now ahead of several other places. After seeing the development in the constituency, several leaders from other districts were urging the Chief Minister to contest from their constituencies with the hope of getting similar development, he said, adding that people of any constituency could elect the Chandrashekhar Rao with a huge majority.

When Harish Rao asked the cadre whether they would allow Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from another constituency, the cadre opposed it in one voice. Rao replied that it was up to the Chief Minister to take a call on it. Stating that the party was celebrating its foundation day on April 27 this year, the Minister said Chandrashekhar Rao had led the party from the front successfully during the Statehood movement. He was also the only man to lead a party twice successfully in elections after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao.

