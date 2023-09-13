KCR is striving for welfare of all sections: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister Indrakaran Reddy exuded confidence that the BRS would easily win the mandate and form the government for the third time in a row.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:54 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Mancherial: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy welcomed leaders and activists of both the Congress and the BJP from Rampur village in Narsapur (G) mandal into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the welfare of all sections and interests of the State. He opined that many from different political parties were coming forward to become members of the BRS after being attracted to policies, innovative schemes and developmental programmes.

The minister exuded confidence that the BRS would easily win the mandate and form the government for the third time in a row. He requested everyone to become partners of the growth witnessed by Nirmal Assembly constituency and to develop it further in the future. He said that the segment saw unprecedented growth in the past nine years of ruling by the BRS.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao invited the BJP SC Morcha president Shataraju Ravi to BRS by honoring with a scarf of the party.