Karimnagar: Rally to mark medical college inauguration on September 15

A rally along with 25,000 intermediate students would be organised in on the occasion of Karimnagar Medical College being virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar conducting medical college inauguration preparatory meeting with officials and public representatives in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said a rally along with 25,000 intermediate students would be organised in the town on the occasion of the Karimnagar Medical College being virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on September 15.

NCC cadets and Army training centre students would also participate in the rally to be taken out from Rekurthi to the medical college, he said during a preparatory meeting with officials, public representatives and managements of government and private colleges at the Collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Collector Dr B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others were present.

