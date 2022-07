KCR leaves for Delhi to meet TRS MPs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:48 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for New Delhi from Begumpet airport on Monday evening. He is likely to stay in the capital for a couple of days.

During his stay in the national capital, K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to meet wtih the TRS MPs and discuss the strategy to be adopted in the Parliament to highlight the injustice meted out to Telangana by the Centre. He is also expected to meet the farmers unions representatives.