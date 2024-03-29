KCR to kickstart State-wide tour on March 31, to inspect withered crops

On March 31, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to embark on a State-wide tour, beginning in the districts of Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 10:44 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will kickstart a State-wide tour commencing from the districts of Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda on March 31. He will inspect the crops withered due to lack of adequate water supply and examine the drought conditions prevailing in the State.

He will interact with the distressed farmers and instill confidence among them.

Following his instructions, the party cadre already conduct field-level inspection for three days during last week and submitted reports to the party leadership on the conditions prevailing in the State including dried crops due to lack of water as well as those damaged due to unseasonal rains.