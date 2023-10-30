KCR will become hat-trick CM: Nomula Bhagath Kumar

Along with MLC M Koti Reddy and Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation chairman Islavath Ramachander Naik, BRS candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency Bhagath conducted his election campaign at Ambapuram and Gajalapuram in Madgulapally mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

BRS candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency Nomula Bhagath Kumar was conducting elections campaign Ambapuram of Madgulapally mandal in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Nalgonda: BRS candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency Nomula Bhagath Kumar on Monday exuded confidence that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was striving for welfare of the people, would become Chief Minister of the State for the third time.

Along with MLC M Koti Reddy and Tribal Cooperative Finance Corporation chairman Islavath Ramachander Naik, Bhagath conducted his election campaign at Ambapuram and Gajalapuram in Madgulapally mandal. Speaking during the campaign, Bhagath said the BRS government had accorded equal importance to the welfare and development sectors. Several welfare schemes , which were being implemented by the State government, had become role models to other States also.

The Nagarjuna Sagar constituency had also witnessed the development in the last five years more than what it had seen in decades of being represented by Congress MLA K Jana Reddy.

He reminded that the benefits of the State’s welfare schemes were reaching the doorsteps of every house and people of all sections were living happily. Farmers were also leading a dignified life due to the increase in their income after the initiatives taken up by the Chief Minister.

Also Read BRS Dubbak candidate and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during election campaign