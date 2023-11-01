KCR’s ‘Karataka’, ‘Damanaka’ monikers for Thummala, Ponguleti goes viral

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Karataka and Damanaka are sly foxes featured in the 'Mitra-Bheda' series of the Panchatantra Tales.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

CM KCR at the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meetings in Sathupally and Yellandu.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, known for his knack for short stories and well-timed punchlines, stirred up a buzz on social media on Wednesday, with his choice of words to describe opponents in the forthcoming elections. He indirectly targeted former Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy describing them as ‘Karataka‘ and ‘Damanaka‘.

This witty Telugu reference quickly went viral on social media, leaving netizens to ponder whether it was a playful jab or a subtle dig at the two leaders. For those unfamiliar with the reference, Karataka and Damanaka are sly foxes featured in the ‘Mitra-Bheda‘ series of the Panchatantra Tales. These devious characters sowed discord between a lion and a bull, a parallel that Chandrashekhar Rao cleverly drew between the two sly foxes and the leaders who switched to the Congress and were abusing him.

During the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meetings in Sathupally and Yellandu, Chandrashekhar Rao cleverly tagged the Congress leaders as ‘Karataka’ and ‘Damanaka,’ hinting at their attempts to obstruct BRS candidates from the erstwhile Khammam district from entering the Telangana State Legislative Assembly. He pointed out that while these leaders were making grandiose claims, it was ultimately the people who would decide the fate of the candidates, and not the “Karataka and Damanaka from Khammam” acting out of sheer arrogance due to their wealth.

