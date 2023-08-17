Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee unveils theme for this year

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: This year, the Khairatabad Ganesh is set to bestow blessings upon its devotees as ‘Sri Dasha Maha Vidya Ganapathi’.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members revealed the theme for this year in an event on Thursday. During the event, they unveiled a poster featuring a colossal 63 feet clay Ganesh idol along with two other clay idols.

Positioned to the right of the main Ganesh idol will be the revered ‘Sri Veerabhadra Swamy’ idol, while on the left, the ‘Sri Panchamukha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’ idol will find its place.

As the immersion day approaches, a specially designed trolley will carry all three idols in a grand procession to Hussainsagar.

