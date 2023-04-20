Khammam: 36 SBIT students bag jobs in Knocial

36 engineering students of SBIT have bagged jobs in a prestigious multinational company Knocial India Limited

Khammam: As many as 36 engineering students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology (SBIT), Khammam have bagged jobs in a prestigious multinational company Knocial India Limited.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna in a statement here informed that the company has recently conducted a campus drive at the college in which 130 B. Tech CSE, ECE, EEE and mechanical engineering students took part.

Highest salary offered for the selected students was Rs 10 lakh per annum. It was appreciable that the college students were able to secure jobs with handsome pay packages despite economic slowdown, he noted.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that as many as 220 students of the college have secured jobs in the current academic year. Extensive training programmes organised by the college helped the students excel in campus drive, college principal, Dr. G Rajkumar said.

Recently, a three-day training programme on front end technologies was conducted at the college in association with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to help students gain knowledge of web development, website designing and web apps creation, he said.

Knocial India Limited vice president Raman Grover, operations head Kamini Saini, its technical lead Rajat Saini, the college vice principal Gandham Srinivas Rao and others were present.