Khammam: Annam Foundation reunites youngster with family after six years

A 25-year-old youth from Jungle Imiliha village of Rudrapur tehsil of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, Pannalal Yadav who was in a poor health condition was rescued by the Annam Foundation in 2017. He was looked after by the foundation founder Annam Srinivasa Rao.

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Annam Seva Foundation founder Annam Srinivasa Rao handed over the missing youth to his family members at Jungle Imiliha of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

Khammam: A mentally unsound youth who strayed away from home in Uttar Pradesh reunited with his family after a separation of six years, thanks to Annam Seva Foundation, an orphanage in Khammam.

As his health condition improved Srinivasa Rao started to trace out the youth’s whereabouts as he usually does with the persons whom he rescues so as to reunite them with their family members. As part of his efforts, he sent Yadav’s details to Kotwali police station Banda district in Uttar Pradesh as he had reunited a missing woman of Arbai village under the police station limits in 2021, 25 years after she left home.

Speaking to Telangana Today Srinivasa Rao informed that Kotwali police shared the details with other police stations as well as Deoria district police. In due course it was found that a case was registered at Rudrapur station regarding the disappearance of Yadav.

Then the youth’s details were sent to Jungle Imiliha gram sarpanch Rajendra Prajapathi by the police. Though the family members were happy to learn about Yadav’s well being , they expressed their helplessness to come to Khammam to take him home because of their poor financial state.Following which Srinivasa Rao took the youth to his native village by train at his own expense and handed over him to his family members in the presence of the sarpanch on November 1. The family searched for the youth for one year and gave up hope of seeing him again.

“He lost his father. His mother Jahuri Devi, sisters Manju, Sanju, Reena and Lakshmi were elated seeing Yadav and welcomed him in a festive atmosphere”, Srinivas Rao said. He was felicitated by the family members and the local police for his humanitarian act.