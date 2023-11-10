Khammam CID’s Fingerprint Bureau earns national recognition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that it was a great honour that the case which was investigated by the Fingerprint Bureau, CID, Khammam stood second at the national level among the best cases investigated using fingerprint science.

The CP congratulated fingerprint expert, Inspector B Naresh of Fingerprint Bureau, CID, Khammam, for bagging the second best case award for smart use of fingerprint science. The award was presented at the 24th All India Conference of Directors of Finger Print Bureaux held at NCRB, New Delhi.

The fingerprint team led by Naresh investigated a case in which a couple was killed as they were given a prasadam laced with an overdose of sedatives. The accused, Yoginder, had stolen cash and valuables from the house.

The court has sentenced the accused to seven years imprisonment in this case. A total of 112 candidates from Fingerprint Bureaus representing 24 different States appeared in the rigorous three-day National Level Competition wherein detailing of cases resolved presented, the CP said.