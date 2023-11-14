Implement model code of conduct effectively, Khammam CP tells police officials

Everyone should work with discipline under the control of the Election Commission and ensure that no mistakes are made, said Khammam CP Vishnu S Warrier

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier speaking at a training programme for police officers in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: All the police officials in the district should work in a coordinated manner to ensure fair and impartial elections in a free environment, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said.

He addressed police officials at a training programme on election duties, procedures and law and order here on Tuesday. Everyone should work with discipline under the control of the Election Commission and ensure that no mistakes are made, he said. The CP said that the police officers should have complete knowledge of the polling stations under the respective police stations. Critical and vulnerable polling stations have to be monitored at the field level in the conduct of elections from time to time.

Preventive measures should be taken to ensure that no untoward incidents take place in the elections. Officials have to be strict in the matters of law and order and to take legal action against those who disturb the peace. Strict action would be taken if anyone neglects election duties, Warrier warned.

The police officials must strive to make the Assembly elections-2023 successful by keeping in mind the experiences of the previous Assembly and Parliament elections. Strict measures have to be taken to prevent violation of election rules. The higher authorities should be informed about even the smallest development such as social media messages and videos that go viral, which may create law and order problems, Warrier suggested.

Additional DCP (Law & Order) Prasad Rao, Additional DCP (AR) Kumara Swamy, ACPs Ganesh, Harikrishna, Bhaswa Reddy, Raheman, Ramanujam, Sarangapani, Prasanna Kumar, Ravikumar, Sivaramaiah, Sushil Singh and Narsaiah participated in the programme.